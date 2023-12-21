News
Shah Rukh Fans Welcome Dunki With Dhols

Shah Rukh Fans Welcome Dunki With Dhols

Source: ANI
December 21, 2023 13:28 IST
Fans just can't keep calm as Shah Rukh Khan's new release Dunki hits theatres on December 21.

Big crowds arrived for the first day, the first show with dhols, nagada and fireworks, as early as 5:55 am at Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy.

 

Fans ensued that the opening of SRK's latest release is nothing short of a celebration.

Watch people welcome Dunki in theatres

There was much dance inside the theatres as well, as audiences reacted to Dunki's emotional story.

The song Lutt Putt Gaya especially is a highlight.

SRK and Director Raju Hirani promoted their film in Dubai, where the superstar recreated his signature pose with his arms stretched out in the air during a drone show at the Burj Khalifa.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee Pannu.

