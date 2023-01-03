News
Hrithik Gets In Shape For Fighter

By Rediff Movies
January 03, 2023 11:04 IST
Hrithik Roshan gave the world a glimpse of his six pack and no one can keep calm!

His friends from the industry have given him the thumbs up, with Anil Kapoor calling him 'The Real Fighter'.

 

Hrithik -- with help from celebrity trainer Kris Gethin -- has been working out to get in shape for his next film Fighter.

Gethin first helped Hrithik transform in 2011; yes, from the time we couldn't get enough of him in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

 


For his present look, Gethin guided Hrithik through a 12-week fat loss transformation which it turned out to be nine weeks.

'I’ve been offered many contracts with many actors and entertainers, over the years, but I’ve turned them down due to my schedule, the commitment needed to be away from home for months and not vibing with the potential client,' Gethin writes.

'Hrithik is different.⁣ ⁣Hrithik is intellectual.⁣

'⁣I don’t consider Hrithik as an actor or entertainer. He is an artist⁣. He is a friend and I vibe with him.

'The effort he puts into each role exceeds anything I’ve been a witness to.⁣ His transformations are the icings to the recipes that he cooks for each of his respective roles.'

What do you think of Hrithik's Fighter look? VOTE!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram

Rediff Movies
