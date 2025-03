Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated Eid with Soha's elder brother Saif Ali Khan, elder sister Saba Pataudi and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor.

The children Taimur, Inaaya and Jeh were not seen at the Eid lunch, perhaps keeping them out of the public gaze after Saif's stabbing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Tiger Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore's children.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha and Kunal make sheer khurma and ask, 'Is it even Eid without Seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours #eidmubarak.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com