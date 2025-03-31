Eid Recipe: Reshma's Arabian Pudding

Bring Eid al-Fitr in with biryani, kebabs, Sheer Korma... and why not Arabian Pudding too!

The term Arabian Pudding is more of a Westernised description of a modern, popular sweet dish, rather than a traditional Arabic name.

Since it is rich in milk, it is associated with Arab or Middle Eastern cuisine. The word 'pudding' is used to make it more familiar to English-speaking audiences.

Given the rich milk content, the sweetness is usually subtle, rather than overpowering, making it a light and refreshing dessert. Toppings like honey, pistachios, almonds, shredded coconut add crunch and extra layers of flavour to the dish.

Follow this smooth, straightforward method of preparation courtesy Recipes Studio.

Reshma Aslam is the food blogger behind the YouTube channel Recipes Studio. She graduated with a degree in commerce from Mumbai University, but decided to specialise in creating multi-cuisine food and loves tinkering with ingredients and trying out new recipes.

Reshma's specialty is starters -- her Chicken Tikka Cheese Samosas, Restaurant-Style Crispy Chicken, Boti Kebabs, KFC Chicken are runaway favourites with family and friends.

Photograph: Recipes Studio for Rediff.com

Restaurant-Style Arabian Pudding

Serves: 6-7

Ingredients

½ litre milk

1 packet or 90 gm caramel pudding powder

3 tbsp condensed milk

5-6 bread slices, cut it into cubes

1 cup fresh cream

1 tbsp masala milk powder

Pinch saffron

Sliced pistachios, for garnish

Method

In a bowl, add the fresh cream, 1 tbsp of the condensed milk, masala milk powder, saffron and mix well.

Refrigerate for 5 to 10 minutes.

Take out of the fridge but keep aside.

Add the caramel pudding powder and the remaining 2 tbsp condensed milk and whisk in.

Lower the heat and simmer until the consistency thickens.

Keep checking the consistency regularly.

Once thickened, take off heat and let cool it for 5 minutes or so.

Pour the pudding-milk mixture over the bread cubes evenly, so the cubes are completely soaked in the mixture.

Now pour in the cooled fresh cream mixture.

Garnish with the pistachios.

Serve chilled.

Reshma lives in Mumbai. She has been contributing recipes to Rediff.com for many years.