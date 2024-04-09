News
Like Shriya's Gorgeous Throwback?

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 09, 2024 09:00 IST
Katrina goes metallic... Shraddha takes a selfie...Raveena turns up the swag...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran shares a gorgeous throwback picture from last year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif looks super hot in a metallic dress and make-up.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

And that's what makes Diana Penty happy!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor takes a selfie in pink.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon lets her sari swag do all the talking.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bedi/Instagram

Angad Bedi dresses up!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

'Never believed in giving up and probably that's why even if its one step at a time, I push myself to keep going! Smile, evolve and keep going... जीना इसी का नाम है,' says Juhi Parmar.

