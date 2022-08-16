News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Post Babymoon, Alia-Ranbir Return To Work

Post Babymoon, Alia-Ranbir Return To Work

By Rediff Movies
August 16, 2022 16:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the long weekend.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return from their babymoon and head straight to Karan Johar's office.

With Bollywood's biggest movies failing at the box office, it seems that the marketing for Brahmastra: Part One -- Shiva has to be stepped up as its September 9 release nears.

Director Ayan Mukerji, who celebrated his birthday on Independence Day, seems to be in work mode too.

 

Shraddha Kapoor gets snapped outside a fitness studio.

 

Hrithik Roshan watches Laal Singh Chaddha, and tweets: 'Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.'

He was trolled for his comments, with calls to boycott Vikram Vedha -- that's his next release -- trending immediately afterwards.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha takes a walk.

 

Kareena Kapoor starts Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebrations early by going out for lunch with him and their son Taimur.

While Kareena thinks Saif's pout is better than hers, doesn't Tim-Tim beat them both hands down?

 

Amyra Dastur gets her hair done.

 

Salman Khan gets clicked at Mumbai's Kalina airport as he leaves for the shoot of Bhaijaan, earlier known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film, Veeram.

 

He is joined by his co-star, Pooja Hegde.

 

Where are Shahid Kapoor and his younger brother, Ishaan Khatter, headed?

 

Kailash Kher wears the colours of India as he catches a flight.

 

Aayush Sharma seems happy about his recently released music video, Chumma Chumma.

 

Kirti Sanon's Tiranga moment.

 

Kartik Aaryan waves from his balcony as he puts up the Tricolour.

 

Shehnaaz Gill waves the flag too.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Palat, Pooja, Palat!
Palat, Pooja, Palat!
Darlings Is Daring!
Darlings Is Daring!
Is Aditi Rao Hydari In Trouble?
Is Aditi Rao Hydari In Trouble?
FIFA suspends Indian football federation
FIFA suspends Indian football federation
We were victims of politics: Bilkis case convict
We were victims of politics: Bilkis case convict
How Indian football faced ultimate embarrassment
How Indian football faced ultimate embarrassment
How FIFA ban will hit Indian football
How FIFA ban will hit Indian football

More like this

Ananya-Vijay Just Wanna Have Fun!

Ananya-Vijay Just Wanna Have Fun!

Nayanthara-Vignesh Get ROMANTIC in Spain

Nayanthara-Vignesh Get ROMANTIC in Spain

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances