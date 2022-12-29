News
The Ultimate Bollywood Challenge

The Ultimate Bollywood Challenge

By SUKANYA VERMA
December 29, 2022 09:24 IST
It's time to say bye, bye 2022 with our fun and final quiz of the year.

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

You know the drill, simply identify the movie from the options below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Bharat
B. Kick
C. Tiger Zinda Hai
  C. Tiger Zinda Hai
 
A. Super 30
B. Toofaan
C. Jersey
  A. Super 30
 
A. Roy
B. Bombay Velvet
C. Tamasha
  B. Bombay Velvet
 
A. Coolie No 1
B. Love Aaj Kal
C. Simmba
  A. Coolie No 1
 
A. Anari
B. Dacait
C. Saudagar
  C. Saudagar
 
A. Hum Kisise Kum Naheen
B. Amar Akbar Anthony
C. Dharmatma
  B. Amar Akbar Anthony
 
A. Aashiqui
B. Khiladi
C. Deewana
  A. Aashiqui
 
A. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
B. Phool Aur Kaante
C. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander
  C. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander
 
A. Dilwale
B. Happy New Year
C. Dear Zindagi
  A. Dilwale
 
A. Jai Gangaajal
B. Daddy
C. Sarkar
  B. Daddy
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
2022 Flashback: Jacqueline's Con Call

2022 Flashback: Jacqueline's Con Call

2022 Flashback...Alia, Lata, Deepika...

2022 Flashback...Alia, Lata, Deepika...

