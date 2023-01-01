News
Goodbye 2022; Hello 2023, says Bollywood

By Rediff Movies
January 01, 2023 09:25 IST
Bollywood stars say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023 with beautiful messages.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha: 'Sailing into 2023!! Wind in my hair.. warmth in my Heart.. 2022 you were special and will be remembered fondly.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha: 'Function forward... Control what we can!! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless Happy 2023!!'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

Mithali Palkar: 'Pictures depicting thoughts about 2023 : wonder, suspicion, curiosity, anxiety, EXCITEMENT! Teehee!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani: 'My fangirl moment of 2022! From watching KBC at home to being on the hot seat with the one and only legend @amitabhbachchan sir! Thankyou Truly a dream come true to be on your show sir!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana Kamineni Konidela: 'Ending the year on a high by indulging in my cravings Love my besties more for taking me Guess the restaurant ????'

