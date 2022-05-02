How Did Anushka Celebrate Her Birthday?

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma celebrated her 34th birthday on May 1 by eating cake!

'I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others... This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it,' she sums up her feelings.

'Thank you for all the wishes and love you've sent my way. I'm SO grateful PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram