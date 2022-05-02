How Did Anushka Celebrate Her Birthday?

How did film folk spend their Sunday?
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma celebrated her 34th birthday on May 1 by eating cake!
'I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others... This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it,' she sums up her feelings.
'Thank you for all the wishes and love you've sent my way. I'm SO grateful PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan celebrated their younger son Hridhaan's 14th birthday on Sunday too.
The proud mama writes, 'To our sky full of Ridz... With a heart like yours and a soul so strong yet immensely gentle, we are lucky to celebrate you every day... Happy 14th birthday beautiful boy...We love you the most #SkyfullofRidz'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra goes golfing at the Scottsdale National Golf Club IN Arizona.
Husband Nick Jonas loves the sight as much as we do, as he comments: 'Why are you so hot?!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: 'My kinda sunday silly, goofy, lazy, happy,' says Malaika Aror..
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: 'My Sunday so far ...aapka kaisa chal raha hai?' Tisca Chopra asks.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Sunny Deol spends time with younger son Rajveer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: 'I had the great fortune of meeting Maharaj @myogi_adityanathji after his tremendous victory in recent elections.
'It was a wonderful evening Maharaj ji's compassion, concerns and deep sense of involvement never ceases to amaze me .. I feel humbled honoured and inspired.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Deol sings Yeh hai Mumbai meri jaan as she celebrates Maharashtra Day on May 1.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra mails a postcard from Istanbul.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Tillotama Shome had a happy Sunday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram
IMAGE: Karishma Tanna chills at home.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Erica Fernandes and brother Jeramine prepare for an Eid lunch.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram