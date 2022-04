Disha, Aadar Cheer Tiger, Tara

Please click on the images to find out who attended the screening of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2.

IMAGE: Disha Patani cheers for boyfriend Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aadar Jain arrives to watch girlfriend Tara Sutaria's film.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh and Ritiesh Deshmukh at the screening.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi looks chic.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Saiee Manjrekar came traditional.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ginni Chatrath and husband Kapil Sharma.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Subhan Khan Nadiadwala, Sajid's son.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Director Ahmed Khan along with wife Shaira and sons Azaan and Subhaan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Actor-Producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Producer-Actor Harman Baweja.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Producer Murad Khetani.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar