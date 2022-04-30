News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Soha Gets Ready for Eid

Soha Gets Ready for Eid

By Rediff Movies
April 30, 2022 12:22 IST
Kajol pouts with Ma... Abhishek promotes the mask... Neha makes an announcement...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan tries out traditional outfits as Eid approaches.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kajol pouts with mum Tanuja and writes, 'It don't matter if ur black or white or red! Kiss me anyways.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: As COVID cases rise, Abhishek Bachchan promotes the mask: 'Whenever and wherever possible, please wear your mask. Better to be cautious than suffer later. #janhitmeinjaari'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Shamita Shetty's gown?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar gets her hair styled for the summer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neha Kakkar makes an announcement: 'Waiting to sing my next song for You! Guess what?! Next song out on 8th May.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bhagyashree wants to go in time.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
Soha's Gorgeous Festive Wardrobe
Who are Kareena-Saif cheering for?
That Magical Actor From Gullak
Breakfast Recipe: Kerala Potato Ishtu
Ranji Trophy: Check out the rescheduled QF dates
3 cops shunted, internet shut after clashes in Patiala
India reports 3,688 new Covid cases, 50 fatalities
