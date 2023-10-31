How Ananya Celebrated Her 25th Birthday

Ananya Panday celebrated her 25th birthday in style on the Maldives on October 30.
She gives everyone a peek into her delicious birthday dinner.
Yes, there was cake too.
'25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it's a sign,' she writes.
Ananya's proud parents wish her on social media:
Chunky Panday: 'Happy Happy Happy Silver Jubilee my Darling Ann Love you Forever.'
Bhavana Pandey: 'Happy Birthday my pudding!!! Love you the mostest wishing you all the happiness !!!! You make us so proud #shineon.'
Her friends wished her too:
Sara Ali Khan: 'THANK you for always being honest real and truly there whenever I call you for anything. You're one of the coolest, most fun always stay like this and keep shining brighter and brighter.'
Kriti Sanon: 'Happy Birthday Ananya! May this year be everything you wish for it to be and more! Stay the happy positive person you are!'
Shilpa Shetty: 'Happy Birthday. May this day bring you loads of success, love, and all that your heart desires, my dearest!'
Kareena Kapoor: 'Happy birthday to the loveliest and most stunning... Ananya tons of love and hugs.'
Karisma Kapoor: 'Happy birthday my doll.'
Manish Malhotra: 'Happy birthday. Stay the gorgeous, focused and charming girl that you are.'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Happy birthday beautiful @ananyapanday. Wishing you the best birthday. God bless!!'