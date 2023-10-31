News
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Ananya Celebrated Her 25th Birthday

How Ananya Celebrated Her 25th Birthday

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 31, 2023 11:41 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday celebrated her 25th birthday in style on the Maldives on October 30.

She gives everyone a peek into her delicious birthday dinner.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Yes, there was cake too.

'25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it's a sign,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's proud parents wish her on social media:

Chunky Panday: 'Happy Happy Happy Silver Jubilee my Darling Ann Love you Forever.'

Bhavana Pandey: 'Happy Birthday my pudding!!! Love you the mostest wishing you all the happiness !!!! You make us so proud #shineon.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Her friends wished her too:

Sara Ali Khan: 'THANK you for always being honest real and truly there whenever I call you for anything. You're one of the coolest, most fun always stay like this and keep shining brighter and brighter.'

Kriti Sanon: 'Happy Birthday Ananya! May this year be everything you wish for it to be and more! Stay the happy positive person you are!'

Shilpa Shetty: 'Happy Birthday. May this day bring you loads of success, love, and all that your heart desires, my dearest!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor: 'Happy birthday to the loveliest and most stunning... Ananya tons of love and hugs.'

Karisma Kapoor: 'Happy birthday my doll.'

Manish Malhotra: 'Happy birthday. Stay the gorgeous, focused and charming girl that you are.'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Happy birthday beautiful @ananyapanday. Wishing you the best birthday. God bless!!'

