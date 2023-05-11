News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ananya Panday Is In Love!

Ananya Panday Is In Love!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 11, 2023 14:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sushmita goes pink... Neha wishes Angad...Karan celebrates his birthday...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is 'in love with this bag'. What do you think of it?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen is shooting for the third season of Aarya in Jaipur and she writes, '#somethingaboutit A fun day of trying on jewellery & indulging in the beautiful opulence of the #pinkcity.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Like Shalini Pandey's latest picture?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia wishes husband Angad Bedi on their wedding anniversary: 'Happy anniversary my love ... here's to holding you closer than close and building our little nest together... here's to working it out thru thick n thin, thru agreeing n disagreeing, thru loving and laughing. and most importantly here's to keeping it real ... half a decade to (infinity).'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar is 'starting my day with love'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Catch Neha Kakkar live at the TKR College of Engineering & Technology in Hyderabad on May 12 and the Graphic Era University in Dehradun on May 14.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar is 'never too busy to sneak in a #selfie to say a quick #hello to all you lovely people.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker celebrates his birthday on May 11 in Mauritius.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

Deepti and Shreyas Talpade click a selfie.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'The Kerala Story is not against Muslims'
'The Kerala Story is not against Muslims'
When Prabhas-Kriti Got Emotional
When Prabhas-Kriti Got Emotional
Deepika Is Waiting For...
Deepika Is Waiting For...
Raut: 16 rebels, including Shinde, stand disqualified
Raut: 16 rebels, including Shinde, stand disqualified
We made a mistake: Madrid Open organisers
We made a mistake: Madrid Open organisers
Why Was TN's Finance Minister Removed?
Why Was TN's Finance Minister Removed?
Uddhav can't be reinstated, Shinde to remain CM: SC
Uddhav can't be reinstated, Shinde to remain CM: SC

More like this

Why Daisy Was Last To Board KKK 13

Why Daisy Was Last To Board KKK 13

Rakul Has Some Advice For You

Rakul Has Some Advice For You

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances