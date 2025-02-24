How Alia Spent Her Weekend

Kriti has a challenge for you... Has Disha looked sexier?... Shraddha's paani-puri story...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt spent the weekend 'celebrating love.'

The actor attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding with the Kapoor khandaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

'Tell me that you're Desi without telling me that you're Desi!' says Kriti Sanon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji makes the weekend look hotter!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor attends a wedding and treats herself to paani puris, writing, 'Ginna bhool gayi phir yaad aaya shaadi mein toh unlimited hoti hai #panipurilovers.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu meets her Dune Prophecy co-actor Mark Strong in Mumbai and writes, 'Javicco and Francesca re-unite!!!'

Mark writes, 'The glamorous beautiful talented Tabu and her biggest fan.. Had a wonderful evening reuniting Francesca and Javicco.. @tabutiful #dune #duneprophecy #mumbai'

Ronit Roy comments, 'How lovely to see my two of my favorite actors in the same frame. The frame fails to encompass the immense talent that yall have. Love you @tabutiful Hope to see you soon. @mrmarkstrong - love your body of work. Big fan. Have kindoff modeled my career on yours.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty uses the weekend to take a closer look at herself.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur gives us an update: 'Had the best tacos ever! Spent a lovely afternoon at @pocolocotapasandbar with @kunjgutka. We went to catch up but ended up too busy stuffing ourselves because the food was that good! Guess the catching up will have to wait. The drinks were just as refreshing!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani shows off her perfect abs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Haniska Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani visits the Nara Park in Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi performs with Prabhudeva in Chennai and writes, 'What an amazing show!!! What a vibe!!! What an energy at the venue .. it's a wrap finally ! Was such a pleasure always working with such a humble soul @prabhudevaofficial u truly are unbeatable!!! No one in dance like u much love to all Chennai I love u. u guys have my heart.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Guess where Priya Prakash Varrier is holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon updates us about her eventful weekend: 'To commemorate a special day for me and my family, my brother Mohsin, who gets mass marriages done every year for girls and helps the families to celebrate in a way that they dream of, for their daughters. Kept it specially this year on 22nd February. Spent an afternoon with the couples and their families. And what a joyful day it was.

'Mohsin my brother, you have all our blessings for you and your family! May you be blessed with happiness and health always !

'What pride it is for any mother when the bride wants to dance on your daughter's song and is a fan of hers! Gave them my wedding Kadas that the bride liked with my blessings. And to all the girls and grooms there who have their weddings happening through the day today! Har Har Mahadev! Om Namah Shivaye!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com