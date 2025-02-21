Spend Your Weekend With Urvashi Rautela!

From old favourites to brand new attractions, Sukanya Verma lists all the excitement OTT has laid out in its action-packed menu this week.

Daaku Maharaaj

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Nandamuri Balakrishna stars as an engineer-turned-daaku dead set on saving a young girl and her family from Bobby Deol's tyranny in yet another antagonistic avatar.

And here's setting aside all the rumours about Netflix deleting Urvashi Rautela's scenes in the movie: It's not true! She will be a part of the film's OTT version as well.

CID Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

The iconic police procedural that launched a thousand memes and enjoys unshakeable fandom returns for a OTT stint and another round of 'Daya, darwaza tod do.'

Heretic

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon and BMS Stream

Language: English

Hugh Grant continues his streak of brilliance playing against type as a hellish figure on whose door two young missionaries knock only to get sucked into a religious nightmare.

The Wild Robot

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Based on Peter Brown's New York Times bestseller of the same name, The Wild Robot captures the survival of a robot in the wilderness after his cargo ship crashes into a remote island.

Baby John

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A disaster at the box office, Baby John arrives on OTT in February. Our review felt the story was stale -- the film is a remake of Vikram's Tamil hit Theri -- but the worst part is that Varun Dhawan is too much of a Baby to be a John.

Win or Lose

Where to watch? JioHotstar

Language: English

In this eight-part Pixar animation series centred around a co-ed middle school's softball team and its upcoming championship game, every episode focuses on an individual kid's specific challenges.

The White Lotus Season 3

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Satire at its wicked best unfolds against yet another luxury vacation for the purely privileged; this time, at a fancy Thai resort in a brand new season of the award-winning TV series.

Zero Day

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Duty beckons as Robert De Niro slips into the role of a former president getting back into the grind when dangerous cyberattacks catch hold in this six-part political thriller.

Max

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Kannada star Sudeep flexes his action chops to play a fiery cop bouncing back after suspension with a single-minded goal of clearing his name as well as serving justice.

Kaushaljis Vs Kaushal

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Tons of family drama follows after an elderly couple's decision to separate turns their son's world upside down and the generation gap they are forced to bridge in the conflict behind Kaushaljis Vs Kaushal.

White Bird: A Wonder Story

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Based on R J Palacio's graphic novel of the same name, White Bird reiterates the power of kindness, courage and friendship against the backdrop of Nazi-occupied France during World War II.

Crime Beat

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Show runner Sudhir Mishra hopes to bring his brand of authenticity and insight while capturing the fuss surrounding a small town crime reporter's encounters with scams, corruption and politics after a ruthless gangster storms back in Capital City.

Oops! Ab Kya?

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Shweta Basu Prasad embraces unexpected motherhood following a medical blunder in a desi adaptation of the American rom-com series, Jane the Virgin.

Fairy Folk

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A marriage long past its sell-by date is revealed over the course of experiences that follow after they discover a 'being' stranded in the middle of nowhere in Karan Gour's tale of marital complexity and magical realism.

The Gorge

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy whip up romance, action and thrills as elite snipers assigned the task of safeguarding a gorge that's as deadly as it is mysterious.

Reacher Season 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Ex-military hero Jack Reacher returns for another daredevil mission in the third season based on Lee Child's Persuader.