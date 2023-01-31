Bodies Bodies Bodies Review: Fun, Fun, Fun!

If you are looking for a smart popcorn horror to watch with friends, this film is a fairly enjoyable romp, recommends Mayur Sanap.

A group of young adults party in a friend's isolated mansion during a stormy night.

With booze and drugs abound, they decide to play a murder mystery-themed game, 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'.

Chaos ensues when one of them turns up dead and more bodies start piling up.

With nowhere to go, the group turns hostile while trying to figure out if the killer is one amongst them.

This group of not-so-likable teens has the shy, awkward, one (Maria Bakalova), the rich and bratty (Pete Davidson), a recovering drug addict (Amandla Stenberg), the enigmatic one (Lee Pace), the boorish one (Myha'la Herrold), a narcissist (Chase Sui Wonders), and a feeble-minded (Rachel Sennott).

It is difficult to like anyone despite its people-in-peril premise because they are either nasty, stupid, or just awful young adults.

The film feels generic at times, but the suspenseful setting surprises the viewer every now and then.

And while at it, it strikes traditional horror beats with a claustrophobic environment and gory imagery which heighten the tension.

When the final twist is revealed and the 'who done it' comes into full effect, you are gobsmacked by the clever writing.

The film changes from horror to slasher to a whodunit thriller in its 94 minute runtime but thematically, it is a dark comedy. This unexpected medley of genres is what makes Bodies Bodies Bodies such a fun ride.

There are some well-placed jump scares where you would not expect them.

As the group moves around the mansion, their mobile flashlights are used to create the sense of dread.

There is an ample use of gore: On the bodies, on the surface, over the walls.

The major failing is, however, that you don't feel interested enough in the characters to care enough about them during the attempted resolution in the third act portions.

The film feels stretched and the long confrontation scenes get annoying.

The saving grace is the performances.

Maria Bakalova, who you may remember from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020), delivers as the introverted girl hiding secrets from her girlfriend, played equally well by Amandla Stenberg.

The standout performer is Rachel Sennott, who is hilarious as a guileless girl most shocked by the goings-on.

Social media punching bag Pete Davidson gets a chance to show off his comedic muscles and he shines through.

Bodies Bodies Bodies streams on Netflix.

