Homebound Makes A Splash At Cannes

Homebound Makes A Splash At Cannes

May 21, 2025
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 21, 2025 12:37 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and the crew of Homebound proudly walked the red carpet at Cannes 2025 for the premiere of their film, which has been nominated for the Un Certain regard section.

Actor Vishal Jethwa, Director Neeraj Ghaywan and Producer Karan Johar shared this milestone moment.

They were joined by Natasha Poonawalla (her husband, Adar, acquired a 50 per cent stake in Dharma Productions last year), Producer Marijke Desouza, Somen Mishra, head of creative development at Dharma Productions and head of content (films) at Dharmatic, Apoorva Mehta, producer and CEO, at Dharma Productions and Dharmatic, and Producer Melita Toscan du Plantier.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's princess vibes on the red carpet saw netizens comparing her to her mother, the late Sridevi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter looked sharp in a velvet Gaurav Gupta bandhgala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Vishal Jethwa turned on the charm in a creation by Designer Kaushik Valendra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Karan Johar opted for a dramatic white outfit designed by Manish Malhotra that featured a high-collar, cape-style jacket with silver embellishments and flowing sleeves.

Paired with black pants and statement glasses, Karan too looked regal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Production/Instagram

Neeraj Ghaywan looks dapper in a Manish Malhotra bandgala.

Ever the gentleman, he straightened Janhvi's outfit on the red carpet and ensured she was picture perfect.

Neeraj’s first film, Masaan, also premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes in 2015, where it won the Critics' Prize and the Promising Future (Prix de l'Avenir) award.

 

IMAGE: Natasha Poonwala. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has also come on board as the executive producer of the film.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
REDIFF MOVIES
