Hollywood Gets Emotional At SAG Awards

Hollywood's awards season continues with the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, on February 26.

A look at the big winners of the night.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain holds up her SAG award in the Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category for the drama series, George & Tammy.

She did a Jennifer Lawrence when she tripped on her way to the stage to collect her award.

The didn't stop her from making a moving speech, and dedicating her award to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, who passed away in 2014: 'It reminds me of when I was in college, Philip Seymour Hoffman came to speak to my class. He told us all his frustrating stories about auditions and he encouraged us to keep going even when we felt like no one was watching us.

'And at the end of the talk, he said, 'I look forward to working with each of you,' and it really shocked me because it was like he brought it into being. A few years later it came true and I had the opportunity to do a play with him (Othello, in 2009).

'I'm telling this story now because it reminds me of how powerful our mind is and that we are what our thoughts create. So I just wanna tell everyone who might be struggling at home, to all the actors that I get to meet: Keep going. You're one job away. I look forward to working with you. I'll see you on set. I love you.'

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once, shares an emotional moment with her co-star James Hong.

Michella and James also won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The rest of the brilliant cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Harry Shum Jr, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis -- join James Hong and Michelle Yeoh to celebrate their Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Haley Lu Richardson, Paolo Camilli and Jon Gries can't contain their happiness over winning the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the black comedy anthology series, The White Lotus.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser gets emotional as he gets a hug from girlfriend Jeanne Moore after winning the SAG award for Male Actor in a Leading Role for The Whale.

<p'I treasure this, but never more than when I treasured what I used to keep in my wallet, which was my SAG card that I earned in 1991. It made me feel like I belonged.

'As actors, we all want to belong to a tribe and that's when I found where I belong. And if you told that guy back then that I'd be standing right here right now, I would not have believed you.

'I wouldn't believe that I had a chance to work with world-class film-makers like Darren Aronofsky (The Whale director) and speak the words of empathy fountain that is Samuel D Hunter (The Whale writer) and incredible cast mates.

'I never believed that I would have been offered the role of my life in this character, Charlie in The Whale.

'He's someone who is on a raft of regrets, but he's in a sea of hope. And I've been at that sea and I rode that wave lately and it's been powerful and good, and I've also had that wave smash me down to the ocean floor and dragged my face along there and wound up on some strange beach in a different world and wondering, where am I now? And I just want you to know... all the actors out there who have gone through that or are going through that, I know how you feel.

'Believe me, if you just stay in there and you put one foot in front of the other, you'll get to where you need to go. Have courage.'

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge, who matched her outfit with her 'date' Tim Bagley, won the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The White Lotus.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Bateman won the SAG award for Male Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark.

'Thank you to the people who watched the show because if you didn't I wouldn't be here. And I get to say thank you to my wife Amanda, my two kids at home, Maple and Francesca. They made me feel like I was a good dad even though I was gone for six months every year. They're better actors than I am.'

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sally Field was presented the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis with their SAG award for Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the sitcom, Abbott Elementary.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White won the SAG award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear.

'This is from my peers, this is from the actors. I love actors. I love what I do, I feel so lucky to be able to do it.

'Right now, I'm working on the show The Bear, it's got a lot of heart. That is no accident. I really think that translates. I think that that connects, and thank God for that.

'To all of you who make things here, that make me feel a little less lonely, that make me feel a little more connected, more understood -- and a lot more understanding, I thank you so much. It's why I love this.'