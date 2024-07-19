Like Tabu's Look In Dune: Prophecy? VOTE!

The second teaser of the international series Dune: Prophecy is out and it has our very own Tabu looking very intense.

Wearing a black outfit, the actor -- playing Sister Francesca -- makes her mark.

Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of the recent films and is based on Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Brian Herbert (Dune author Frank Herbert's son) and Kevin J Anderson.

It will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the project, Tabu will share screen space with Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston and Jade Anouka among others.

Tabu explored Western cinema for the first time in 2006 with The Namesake.

Directed by Mira Nair, the film, which also starred Irrfan Khan, opened to positive reviews.

Her second film Life of Pi (2012) won four Oscars, including the Best Director for Ang Lee. This film saw her opposite Irrfan as well.

Like Tabu's look in Dune? VOTE!