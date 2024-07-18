Priyanka's Super Cool Mom Life

Apart from being an international movie star and brand ambassador for a multitude of products, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a doting mother to Malti Marie.

Glance through her Instagram account and you will know that PeeCee loves having fun with her daughter, whether they are vacationing or on set.

As Priyanka celebrates her 42nd birthday on July 18, Namrata Thakker takes peek into her mom life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Husband Nick Jonas captures Priyanka's day out with Malti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed,' Priyanka captions this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka combines work with pleasure as she explores Australia's Stradbroke Islands with Malti on her day off from shooting the film, The Bluff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Twinning and winning the Internet!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

That's how Priyanka likes to spend most of her nights and we get it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka, Malti and Nick enjoy some alone time while holidaying in Dublin, Ireland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Say cheese, mama!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Ready to celebrate Holi with family in India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka visits the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with Malti, Nick and her mum Dr Madhu Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Selfie time with because why not!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The right way to spend your weekends is to go shopping with your daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings,' reveals Priyanka.