Hey, Who's That Desi Michael Jackson?

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Tuesday.

Nora Fatehi looks stunning as she prepares to shoot for the dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Amruta Khanvilkar channels her inner Michael Jackson.

Rubina Dilaik prefers a more folksy approach.

Which song will Niti Taylor, so colourfully dressed, perform on?

Neena Gupta takes her next release, Uunchai, to the sets of Indian Idol.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, it also stars Anupam Kher and will release on November 11.

Boman Irani plays a prominent part too.

The central protagonist Amitabh Bachchan, however, seems to have excused himself from the film's promotions.

As has Danny Denzongpa.

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar goes red.

As does her co-judge, Himesh Reshammiya.

Janhvi Kapoor twirls at the promotion of her forthcoming film, Mili.

In another part of town, Ishaan Khatter gets clicked celebrating his 27th birthday with his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and...

...Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the horror comedy will release on November 4.

Raveena Tandon celebrates her birthday with her gang of girls.

The Mast Mast actor turned 48 on October 26.

Sunny Leone dresses cute to catch a flight.

Watch: Tara Sutaria aces airport fashion.

Sara Ali Khan at her Pilates classes.

And Malaika Arora outside her yoga class.