News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Tina Dutta Loves Bronze!

Why Tina Dutta Loves Bronze!

By Rediff Movies
August 06, 2022 10:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vaani's health tip... Raveena relaxes... Esha goes pink...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Dutta/Instagram

'Made of brown sugar, cocoa, honey and gold with strength thousand times more Bronzed in elegance,' writes Tina Datta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'Due to hectic shooting schedules, snacking is always an issue.' And that's why Vaani Kapoor snacks on pistachios.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

'Some days are just to chill,' says Raveena Tandon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta goes for a costume trial.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah does aerial yoga.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh says, 'I don’t need to follow a #trend I have my own #style' simply loved this anonymous quote.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
KWK 7: 10 REVELATIONS from Kareena-Aamir
KWK 7: 10 REVELATIONS from Kareena-Aamir
Is Anushka Starting A Band With Virat?
Is Anushka Starting A Band With Virat?
Your OTT Menu This Weekend
Your OTT Menu This Weekend
Minorities from Pak can practise medicine in India
Minorities from Pak can practise medicine in India
Over Rs 2,000 cr of M&As may come under CCI's purview
Over Rs 2,000 cr of M&As may come under CCI's purview
CWG 2022: India's schedule on Saturday, August 6
CWG 2022: India's schedule on Saturday, August 6
India records 19,400 new Covid cases, 49 deaths
India records 19,400 new Covid cases, 49 deaths

More like this

Nick Jonas Has Fallen In Love Again....

Nick Jonas Has Fallen In Love Again....

Salman's Godfather Act for Chiranjeevi

Salman's Godfather Act for Chiranjeevi

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances