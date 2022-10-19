Hema-Rekha Party Together!

Hema Malini hosted a party for her friends on her 74th birthday on October 16 and look who turned up.

Wearing a Neeta Lulla sari for the occasion, Hema -- who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Mathura -- wrote, 'Sharing few more images from my birthday, as I feel truly blessed that my family, friends and colleagues came to wish me with their gracious presence at home. I thank them all for making me feel so special. Radhey Radhey.'

The gorgeous Rekha gives Hema a hug!

The Tamil-speaking actors -- both originally natives of Madras before they moved to Bombay in the late 1960s -- have worked together in Apne Apne, Jaan Hatheli Pe, Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja, Dharmatma and Sadiyaan.

Ramesh Sippy gives Hema a bite of the birthday cake.

Sippy started his directorial career with Hema in Andaz, followed it up with Hema's double act in Seeta Aur Geeta and cast her memorably as Basanti in Sholay.

Hema's Babul Ki Galiyaan co-star Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine.

Jeetendra -- who worked with Hema in Apne Apne, Kinara, Jyoti and Khushboo -- adds a dash of yellow to his signature whites.

Hema's younger daughter Ahana Deol, her husband Vaibhav Vohra and their daughter.

Anita and Pankaj Dheer with the birthday girl.

Esha Deol Takhtani joins her mother, uncle Jagganath and his wife for a picture.

Journalist Bhawana Somaaya and Hema's niece Madhoo (remember her in Mani Ratnam's Roja?). Madhoo's father Raghunath is Hema Malini's brother, explains IMDB.