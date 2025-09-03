Hard Core Action Coming Up In September

September is going to be an exciting month in theatres.

There will be action, drama, comedy, horror and a lot more.

Joginder Tuteja lists your choices for the month.

Baaghi 4

Release date: September 5

The only action franchise that has moved into the fourth instalment, Baaghi 4 arrives five years after Baaghi 3, which had released a week before the pandemic struck.

Even then, the film managed to cross Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million).

Now, Tiger Shroff returns with Sajid Nadiadwala's hit franchise, and the trailer shows a lot more blood and gore in this violent saga with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

The Bengal Files

Release date: September 5

After the The Tashkent Files and the blockbuster The Kashmir Files, Director Vivek Agnihotri returns with The Bengal Files, which promises to showcase West Bengal just before Partition.

Ufff Ye Siyapaa

Release date: September 5

After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Luv Ranjan returns with Ufff Ye Siyappa, but as a producer.

Starring Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi, Omkar Kapoor, and Sharib Hashmi, this is a silent film! Yes, there are no dialogues, just A R Rahman's delicious music.

Madharaasi (Tamil)

Release date: September 5

Madharaasi is an action thriller about smuggling weapons in Tamil Nadu. Directed by Murugadoss, it stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal.





Ghaati (Telugu)

Release date: September 5

Anushka Shetty tries her hand at hard core action in Ghaati, which co-stars Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu.

Heer Express

Release date: September 12

Umesh Shukla (OMG: Oh My God and 102 Not Out) directs this slice-of-life story Heer Express starring newcomer Divita Juneja.

A family entertainer, this is about a young woman who dreams of opening a restaurant.

Ek Chatur Naar

Release date: September 12

Last seen in the gritty film, Savi, Divya Khosla will be seen next in Ek Chatur Baar, a crime comedy, where her poor girl character tries to con Richie Rich Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Mirai (Telugu)

Release date: September 12

Teja Sajja plays a warrior sent to protect humanity in the fantasy-action movie Mirai.

Kaantha (Tamil)

Release date: September 12

Set in 1950s Madras, Madras Kaantha explores the ego clash between a director (Samuthirakani) and the superstar actor he mentored (Dulquer Salmaan).

Jolly LLB 3

Release date: September 19

The third installment of the courtroom comedy Jolly LLB has Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. The trailer is super, and this one is poised to take the biggest opening of the month.

Nishaanchi

Release date: September 19

Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray gets ready with his movie debut in Anurag Kashyap's Nishcaanchi, where he plays a double role. The masala movie also stars Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra.

OG (Telugu)

Release date: September 25

Sujeeth's OG revolves around a gangster named Ojas Gambheera, who seeks vengeance against rival crime lords. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, and Emraan Hashmi.

Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Pasts

Release date: September 26

Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh had been rechristened as Mahaakshay by Vikram Bhatt and introduced with Haunted 3D (2011). The film was a hit. Now almost a decade- and-a-half later, the actor-director jodi returns with Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Pasts.