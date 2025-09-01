Looking At Malaika, Kareena's Shoe Closet

Walk-in closets are passe. Now, celebs have dedicated space for their massive and expensive shoe collection. Namrata Thakker gives us a tour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

The way Malaika Arora keeps her shoes shows just how organised and well-put together she is.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan perhaps doesn't care about neatness as much as long as the collection is vast!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Soon-to-be mom Parineeti Chopra obviously loves sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'They say I could've invested in real estate instead of shoes... But you can't strut in a duplex,' Tisca Chopra explains her obsession.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's love for sneakers is quite evident from their impressive shoe closet.

While Soha is the practical one, Kunal is the passionate sneakerhead who likes to splurge.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Kapoor/Instagram

Hands down, Harshvardhan Kapoor has the craziest, extensive sneaker collection in B-town and brownie points to him for nicely displaying them all.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Sood/Instagram

Varun Sood makes sure his shoes are stored even better.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rannvijay Singha/Instagram

Has Rannvijay Singha really worn *all* those shoes?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

A peek into Khushi Kapoor's perfectly organised shoe closet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Yes, we can see the shoe brand Maniesh Paul leans towards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram

In an Rediff interview Rohit Roy had once said, 'I think I am very close to getting a divorce because of my shoes. I have about 160 pairs of shoes and seven more than what you saw on Instagram.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Tanuj Virwani's two feet needs 300 shoes!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff