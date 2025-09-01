Looking At Malaika, Kareena's Shoe Closet

Walk-in closets are passe. Now, celebs have dedicated space for their massive and expensive shoe collection. Namrata Thakker gives us a tour.
The way Malaika Arora keeps her shoes shows just how organised and well-put together she is.
Kareena Kapoor Khan perhaps doesn't care about neatness as much as long as the collection is vast!
Soon-to-be mom Parineeti Chopra obviously loves sneakers.
'They say I could've invested in real estate instead of shoes... But you can't strut in a duplex,' Tisca Chopra explains her obsession.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's love for sneakers is quite evident from their impressive shoe closet.
While Soha is the practical one, Kunal is the passionate sneakerhead who likes to splurge.
Hands down, Harshvardhan Kapoor has the craziest, extensive sneaker collection in B-town and brownie points to him for nicely displaying them all.
Varun Sood makes sure his shoes are stored even better.
Has Rannvijay Singha really worn *all* those shoes?
A peek into Khushi Kapoor's perfectly organised shoe closet.
Yes, we can see the shoe brand Maniesh Paul leans towards.
In an Rediff interview Rohit Roy had once said, 'I think I am very close to getting a divorce because of my shoes. I have about 160 pairs of shoes and seven more than what you saw on Instagram.'
Tanuj Virwani's two feet needs 300 shoes! Click here for a visual tour.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff