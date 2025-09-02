'It's tough to constantly reinvent myself but with Baaghi 4, I'm confident that I've attempted a different perspective to action.'

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu in Baaghi 4. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff is grateful that he has been accepted as an action hero despite his recent films like Baaghi 3, Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failing at the box office.

As he gets ready for the release of Baaghi 4 this Friday, he tells Subhash K Jha, "You can never really tell the fate of a film."

The past few years have not been kind to your career.

Feeling restless, happy, excited, blessed and grateful that the audiences are going to see a very different side of me in my next release, Baaghi 4.

The last few years have not been easy but it's been such a learning curve.

Because of that, I have sort of become a better artist.

So you feel the change in you?

I have put in all those learnings into Baaghi 4 and hope that the audience sees it.

You can never really tell the fate of a film.

We have given our thousand percent on this one and I'm grateful God has blessed the Baaghi franchise and made it reach its fourth instalment. It's a very big deal for me and I'm very grateful to Sajid Nadiadwala for giving me this platform and this franchise.

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Your parents, Ayesha and Jackie Shroff, have been by your side throughout the dark period.

My parents are my soulmates. I'm really grateful and blessed.

What do you think went wrong with your last release?

I thought Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had everything going for it. Unfortunately, it didn't connect with audiences.

But I enjoyed the process of shooting the film and am forever grateful to (producers) Vashu Bhagnaniji and Jackky Bhagnaniji, director Ali Abbas Zafar and my co-actor and one of my childhood heroes, Akshay Kumar.

We had a blast shooting the film and I wouldn't change anything if I had to do the film again.

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Baaghi 4 looks very violent. Your young fans may feel left out?

I believe action is a forte of mine. I'm grateful that people have accepted me as an action hero in the industry.

It's tough to constantly reinvent myself in the genre but with Baaghi 4, I'm confident that I've attempted a different perspective to action.

This is a very different version of me and a very different sub-genre in the action genre.

I'm hoping that how they've accepted me when I did a little something different in War, they would accept me the same way in this avatar.

What do we see you next?

I have a film with Murad Khetani.

I'll be simultaneously shooting Lag Ja Gale for Karan Johar's banner Dharma.

So yeah, looking forward to it. One can never really predict the fate of a film.