Saiyaara Arrives On OTT In September

September has packed in quite a bit on OTT, with many series and movies seeing their digital premiere. Joginder Tuteja lists the OTT menu for the month.

Inspector Zende

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: September 5

Manoj Bajpayee returns with Inspector Zende, a comedy where the actor plays a cop on the hunt to nab a criminal.

Maalik

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: September 5

Rajkummar Rao's most commercial film till date, Maalik, did not set the box office on fire but one expects a wider viewership for this gangster drama on OTT.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: September 5

Vikrant Massey co-stars with debutante Shanaya Kapoor in the romantic drama.

Despite being promoted reasonably well, the film could not attract footfalls in theatres.

Do You Wanna Partner

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: September 12

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the comedy drama series features Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as besties, who launch an alcohol start-up.

Saiyaara

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: September 12

The biggest blockbuster of the year, Saiyaara will see its OTT premiere this month. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will get audience love all over again, as families wait for an encore.

Tanvi: The Great

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: September 12

Anupam Kher returned to direction with Tanvi: The Great.

Since it released on the same day as Saiyaara, it could not find the right screens and shows. But it should find takers on OTT.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: September 18

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with this OTT series, which sees the Kill duo, Lakshya and Raghav Jugal playing buddies.

The Trial S2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: September 19

After Maa, Kajol takes up her next OTT venture, the second season of The Trial, which is an official remake of The Good Wife.

Son Of Sardaar 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: September 26

The Saiyaara wave was so big that even after delaying its release by a week, Son Of Sardaar 2 continued to find that as competition.

Still, the Ajay Devgn comedy does bring in the laughs.

Dhadak 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: September 26

A well made film, this Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer has a lot to say, and one hopes it gets its due.