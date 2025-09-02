11 BEST Sari Looks This Ganpati

One of the many highlights about the Ganpati festival is dressing up for it.

And Bollywood has got the memo!

Namrata Thakker looks at the ladies, who have been slaying with six yards of elegance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday dresses up for her favourite time of the year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor prefers a traditional red and gold Paithani silk sari for the celebrations. She finishes off her look with gold jewellery and a striking nath.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

Genelia Deshmukh channels her Marathi mulgi in a gorgeous Motichur Rastaa sari along with gajra, bindi and nath.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre keeps it simple and classy in a peach handwoven linen sari featuring a striped pattern in yellow and silver along with delicate lace and zari work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande stays true to the festive fervour in red as she welcomes Bappa home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

If traditional chic had a face, it would be Bhumi Pednekar in her sea green and gold silk sari teamed with statement choker neckpiece, matching earrings and a cute chandrakor bindi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria wears her designer drape in gold along with fabulous jewellery, an elegant hairdo and flawless makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari is all about grace in this pretty tissue sari which reportedly costs about Rs 26,000.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's colourful sari is an ode to Goddess Parvati, the feminine Shakti and grace behind Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Radiating timeless elegance in a pure chiffon Banarasi sari, Amruta Khanvilkar gives us sari goals for the festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra's red zardosi hand embroidered tissue sari is steal-worthy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff