Happy birthday, Taimur!

We've been obsessed with Taimur Ali Khan for two years now.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's toddler turns two on December 20, and he is -- as someone said recently -- the real Khan superstar!

Tim-Tim -- as his dad calls him -- doesn't mind posing and flashing a cute smile for the paps from time to time.

The birthday party is over, but the celebrations are not.

As the nation's youngest heartthrob turns two today, we take a look at Taimur's pix from the past year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

If that million dollar smile of his doesn't melt your heart, then nothing will.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Taimur chills with his family in a pool on a Maldivian holiday.

While we absolutely love the tot, we gotta admit his mommy is stealing the thunder, courtesy her red hot bikini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Taimur takes art lessons with his cousin Inaya.

Isn't she just as cute?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Jain/Instagram

The Little nawab rocks his desi avatar during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his mamu Armaan Jain's home.

Is he a style icon in the making? Not surprising, given his genes!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Going for a drive never looked so tempting, right peeps?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Inaya and Taimur giving us major #siblinggoals as they celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Tim-Tim with his big sis Sara Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Three to tango: Taimur with his cousins Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

We always knew Bebo and Karan Johar's babies would grow up to become best buds for life.

So be ready to see more of Yash Johar and Taimur's adorable pictures together in the future.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Yash isn't the only one.

Taimur goes on play dates with his friend Laksshya Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor's adorable son as well, right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Taimur spends quality time with his late great grandmom Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kareena's handsome boys!