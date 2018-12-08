PIX: Taimur has a birthday party!

December 08, 2018 16:53 IST

The celebrations start early for Kareena-Saif's munchkin.

After celebrating Taimur's first birthday at Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a birthday party on Friday, December 7, for his friends in Mumbai.

Tim-Tim turns 2 on December 20, and the celebrations began early.

Taimur with his parents.

It's grandmother Sharmila Tagore's birthday today, December 8, and she reveals how much he re-energises her.

Soha Ali Khan escorts daughter Inaaya.

Rannvijay Singh with wife Priyanka and daughter Kainaat.

Three generations of Kapoors: Babita, Karisma and Kiaan.

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya arrives.

Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora Ladak's sons Rayaan and Azaan, left, with Sohail Khan's younger son Yohan.

Samiera Kapoor, Babita's eldest grandchild.

Amrita Arora Ladak.

Malaika Arora.

Kunal Kemmu,

Tim-Tim's grandfather Randhir Kapoor.

Tim-Tim's granduncle Rajeev Kapoor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar