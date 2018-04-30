PIX: Taimur, Misha, Laksshya's day out...

April 30, 2018 10:06 IST

The tiny tots steal the spotlight!

Bollywood's star kids totally stole the show over the weekend.

The cutest photographs you will see today:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's daughter Misha will soon be a big sister.

The couple, who married in 2015, is expecting their second child.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur goes for a drive.

Tusshar Kapoor picks up his son Laksshya from play school.

Disha Patani goes gymming.

Shah Rukh Khan gets clicked at a shoot in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

He puts on his dancing shoes.

Boney Kapoor takes his daughter Khushi and her friend to a theatre.

Ishaan Khatter was also there.

Vidya Balan and hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur go on a date!

Sushmita Sen and her daughter Alisah attend the I Am Woman Awards.

Aditi Govitrikar.

Arzoo Govitrikar.

RJ Malishka.

Sheeba.

Madhoo.

Vikas Bhalla.

Farah Khan Ali.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar