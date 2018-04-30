rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » PIX: Taimur, Misha, Laksshya's day out...

PIX: Taimur, Misha, Laksshya's day out...

April 30, 2018 10:06 IST

The tiny tots steal the spotlight!

Bollywood's star kids totally stole the show over the weekend.

The cutest photographs you will see today:

 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's daughter Misha will soon be a big sister.

The couple, who married in 2015, is expecting their second child.

 

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur goes for a drive.

 

Tusshar Kapoor picks up his son Laksshya from play school.

 

Disha Patani goes gymming. 

 

Shah Rukh Khan gets clicked at a shoot in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

 

He puts on his dancing shoes.

 

Boney Kapoor takes his daughter Khushi and her friend to a theatre.

 

Ishaan Khatter was also there.

 

Vidya Balan and hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur go on a date!

 

Sushmita Sen and her daughter Alisah attend the I Am Woman Awards.

 

Aditi Govitrikar.

 

Arzoo Govitrikar.

 

RJ Malishka.

 

Sheeba.

 

Madhoo.

 

Vikas Bhalla.

 

Farah Khan Ali.

 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
Tags: Siddharth Roy Kapur, Farah Khan Ali, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arzoo Govitrikar
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use