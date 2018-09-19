PIX: Taimur's Day Out!

Doesn't the little nawab look absolutely adorable in his desi avatar?
Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his mamus Armaan and Aadar Jain's home in south Mumbai.
His gorgeous mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan was a part of the celebrations.
And like always Taimur grabbed everyone's attention.
Armaan posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, 'The adventures of Mama and Tim Tim.'
He posted a family picture as well where Bebo, Aadar and mum Reema Jain join in.
Aadar also shared a picture, captioning it, 'Taimur's Day Out'.
