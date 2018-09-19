PIX: Taimur's Day Out!

September 19, 2018 11:53 IST

Doesn't the little nawab look absolutely adorable in his desi avatar?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Jain/Instagram

Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his mamus Armaan and Aadar Jain's home in south Mumbai.

His gorgeous mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan was a part of the celebrations.

And like always Taimur grabbed everyone's attention.

Armaan posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, 'The adventures of Mama and Tim Tim.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Jain/Instagram

He posted a family picture as well where Bebo, Aadar and mum Reema Jain join in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar also shared a picture, captioning it, 'Taimur's Day Out'.