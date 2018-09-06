Taimur and Inaya discover the beach

September 06, 2018 14:13 IST

Bringing you all the pix from the Khan and Khemu holiday in the Maldives!

It's no wonder that Bollywood keeps returning to the Maldives.

The big blue sea and the beaches make for such perfect pictures.

And if you put Taimur Ali Khan in the frame, it can only get better!

After we saw his mum enjoy some pool time, we spied pictures of the tiny tot exploring the sandy beaches with his daddy.

Taimur's cousin Inaya, the sunshine in her parents Soha and Kunal Khemmu's lives, also took time out to enjoy the beautiful ocean view.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha gives Inaya a taste of the sea.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

An adorable picture of Inaya enjoying the sea view.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Taimur and dad stroll on the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha shows off her wet look...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Khemmu/Instagram

...While Kunal gets colourful!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Khemmu/Instagram

The couple enjoy some downtime on the holiday.