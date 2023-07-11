2023's Top OTT Hits So Far

The first half of OTT 2023 has been busy, thanks to numerous movie and Web series releases.

With JIOCinema entering the fray, it has been one busy season.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the 10 Web series and movies (in alphabetical order) that have made the most impression.

Asur 2

Where to watch? JIOCinema

Arshad Warsi continued to press with the second season of Asur, which premiered on JIOCinema.

A unique mix of supernatural, myth and science, the Web series sees a serial killer takes things to a whole new lever.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Where to watch? ZEE5

Easily, the most talked about direct-to-OTT movie release of the year, Bandaa has been a super success for ZEE5.

The Manoj Bajpayee-courtroom drama, based on a real story, made a stunning impact and emerged as the first ever movie, which first premiered on OTT and was then released in theatres due to audience demand.

Bloody Daddy

Where to watch? JIOCinema

Shahid Kapoor has been having a busy year on the small screen this year.

His film, Bloody Daddy, was a full-on actioner, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and spread over a night.

It presented audiences with a quick-fire two hour entertaining film.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Where to watch? Netflix

One of the best movies of 2023, this Yami Gautam-Sunny Kaushal starrer should have released in theatres.

A heist thriller set in a plane, it would well have made Abbas-Mustan proud with its numerous twists and turns.

Farzi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

A thrilling Web series with plenty of humour as well, Farzi had the quintessential Raj-DK stamp to it.

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon were brilliant in this Web series about counterfeit currency.

Bhuvan Arora, as Shahid's friend, was a scene-stealer.

Lost

Where to watch? ZEE5

Lost tells the story of a crime reporter (Yami Gautam), who investigates the sudden disappearance of a theatre activist (Tushar Pandey).

Yami proved just what she is made of and how traditional Bollywood did not utilise her well.

Apparently, the movie even earned ZEE5 quite a few subscribers.

Mission Majnu

Where to watch? Netflix

The Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu saw a straight-to-OTT release for itself.

Though there have been quite a few spy thriller dramas in the last decade or so, this brought some novelty and entertained the audience.

Rocket Boys S2

Where to watch? Sony LIV

The first season of Rocket Boys was a pleasant surprise, due to its theme as well as its production values.

The second season, starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, took the story forward and revealed what led to India's decision to become a nuclear power.

Scoop

Where to watch? Netflix

Director Hansal Mehta returns after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with Scoop and this time, he reports just what happened when a crime reporter was accused of a murder, assigned by the underworld.

There was deep research and Karishma Tanna made everyone sit up and notice her.

The Night Manager Part 2

Where to watch?Disney+Hotstar

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur return with the second part of this thrilling Web series.

An entertainer about arms deal, revenge, lust and a lot more, this one proved to be an action-packed show with Sobhita Dhulipala perfecting a femme fatale.