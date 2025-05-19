Parul Goes Gold At Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

After making a splash with a Hair Dress Parul Gulati appeared in a gold sari for her third look at Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Parul's custom made Benarasi sari was designed by Mohit Rai.

And to promote her brand she again used a hair extension, but this time in the right place.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Describing her sari she writes, 'Zoom in and see this is not a normal saree This custom benarasi tissue saree by mohit rai and team @itrhofficial @itrhofficial is dipped in raisin, lacquered to my body and sculpted like a second skin Traditional fabric, futuristic finish & a couture moment, desi much.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

She accessorised her look with gold jewellery and a golden stole.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff