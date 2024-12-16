'I Would Have Remained A Secret If...'

'...Shyam had not given me the roles he did.'

IMAGE: Shyam Benegal with Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi in Cannes with their film, Nishant, 1976. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/Instagram

Shabana Azmi's illustrious career began with Shyam Benegal&rss Ankur, which kickstarted her romance with immortality.

Bollywood celebrated Raj Kapoor's birth centenary on December 14 but the day was a landmark birthday for another Bollywood legend: Shyam Benegal.

Benegal turned 90, and Shabana wishes him emotionally: "I wish him a very long and healthy life. He changed the face of Hindi cinema and I am so fortunate to have started my career with him. If not for him and Ankur, my career would have taken a completely different trajectory."

"He is my mentor and guru, albeit a reluctant one," Shabana tells Subhash K Jha.

"But above all the equations I share with him, I consider him a dear, dear friend. I don't have enough words to describe what he means to me. I value the fact that he takes the trouble to call me when he has watched a performance of mine, particularly when he doesn't like it. He makes it a point to tell me where I have gone wrong. We discuss it like adults. I deeply value, appreciate and love him for the person that he is."

Shabana has worked in some of Shyambabu's best films, including Ankur, Nishant and Mandi.

"He has shaped my choices, sharpened my aesthetics, expanded my view of the world. So in every way, he is my guru and mentor but he shies away from wearing that mantle. He would rather I consider him a friend, which, of course, he is, as is his wife Nira, the strength behind Shyam.

"Had Shyam not given me the roles he did, my talent if any, would have remained a closely guarded secret."

Shedding light on man behind the legend, Shabana reveals, "Shyam is one of the most generous and warm-hearted people I know. He is very encouraging of young film-makers and will go out of his way to connect people who can help them. He has not a single mean bone in his body!"

"I can take many risks when Shyam is directing me because I trust he will stop me if I am going overboard."

Ends Shabana with a characteristic flourish: "Tum jiyo hazaro saal, Shyam, and cast me in a film soonest."