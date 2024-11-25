Guess Which Re-Release Rocked Box Office!

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan and Ahilya Bamroo in I Want To Talk.

Last week's release, the Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Love To Talk was a multiplex film and aimed at a niche audience.

Though the film boasted of a good performance by Abhishek, there was hardly any promotion around it. That reflected in the collections too, as the film opened at around Rs 25 lakh, taking the overall weekend at just over Rs 1.25 crore (Rs 12.5 million).

It will fold up at less than Rs 3 crore mark (Rs 30 million).

IMAGE: Bhumika Chawla and Ajay Devgn in Naam.

Ajay Devgn's Naam, which released two decades after it was made, saw some decent promotion but hardly any footfalls.

It saw a weekend collections of just Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 15 million), which means the lifetime collections will be very low.

IMAGE: Vikrant Massey in The Sabarmati Report.

Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report is a success story.

After doing reasonably fair in the first week, the film is progressing towards Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million) lifetime collections.

In the second weekend, it fared even better than the first with Friday bringing in Rs 1.55 crore (Rs 15.5 million), Saturday was superb at Rs 2.65 crore (Rs 26.5 million) and Sunday was over Rs 3 crore (Ra 30 million).

IMAGE: Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

But it's the re-release of Kal Ho Naa Ho that's doing the best business!

The Shah Rukh Khan-Saif Ali Khan-Preity Zinta-starrer has done close to Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) business already by the close of the second weekend and is the favourite amongst audiences currently.

The Nikkhil Advani directorial is a success story all over again, two decades after it first released.

Given its current box office trend, a lifetime of around Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) should be expected.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Raakhee in Karan Arjun.

The other re-release, Karan Arjun, fared surprisingly low. Despite getting quite a few screens and shows, it managed to cross only Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 15 million).

The Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer deserves better and one waits to see if it catches up in the days to come.

IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has re-released as well, ahead of its sequel coming up in December, but the collections were under Rs 75 lakh. The film practically came unannounced and there was hardly any awareness around it.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.