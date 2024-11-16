Rasika's Day Out In Rajasthan

Rasika Dugal took some time off her shooting schedule in Mandawa, Rajasthan, to explore the city. And she gives us a tour as well!
Going shoe shopping.
And laces too!
Rasika writes, 'When work meets wanderlust! Wandering through the streets of #Mandawa after an early pack up... juttis were bought, some lace too as we soaked in some history at sunset...'
'और फिर पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर गप्पे मारने का मौका बार बार कहां मिलता है!' Rasika adds.
The Mirzapur actor was accompanied by hairstylist Vithika and make-up artist Gargi Karmakar.
Enjoying some art work.
The view from the top.
Walking the streets.
Rasika ends the day, rich with memories and experiences.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com