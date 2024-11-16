News
Rasika's Day Out In Rajasthan

Rasika's Day Out In Rajasthan

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 16, 2024 11:21 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal took some time off her shooting schedule in Mandawa, Rajasthan, to explore the city. And she gives us a tour as well!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Going shoe shopping.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

And laces too!

Rasika writes, 'When work meets wanderlust! Wandering through the streets of #Mandawa after an early pack up... juttis were bought, some lace too as we soaked in some history at sunset...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

'और फिर पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर गप्पे मारने का मौका बार बार कहां मिलता है!' Rasika adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

The Mirzapur actor was accompanied by hairstylist Vithika and make-up artist Gargi Karmakar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Enjoying some art work.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

The view from the top.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Walking the streets.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika ends the day, rich with memories and experiences.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
