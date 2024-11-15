Enjoy Magic On OTT This Week

Superheroes, snowmen, freedom fighters, Sukanya Verma lists everything the OTT channels have to offer this week.

The Magic of Shiri

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Set in 1996, a housewife in Delhi pursues her dream to become a magician and fights all odds after her husband faces setbacks in their family business and abandons her to raise their kids alone.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up to banter and batter the bad guys in a bid to save the multiverse with their trademark zeal and zingers.

Freedom at Midnight

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Nikkhil Advani's OTT series adaptation of Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' book of the same name deep dives into India's struggle for independence as well as the events leading to Partition. Here's why you must watch it.

Hot Frosty

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's that time of the year again when Netflix fills its platform with Christmas cheer. Hot Frosty's romantic comedy captures a young widow rediscovering love in a snowman she magically brings to life by wrapping her scarf around him.

Cross

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The star detective of James Patterson's novel series -- Alex Cross -- uses his razor-sharp mind to fight dangerous criminals in Amazon Prime's eight-part new show.

Paithani

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

An emotional mother-daughter story about a celebrated weaver of paithani saris and her child's wish to give her the same.

The Mother of Penguins

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Polish (with subtitles)

A Polish series chronicling a woman's struggle as she juggles between her seven-year-old son adapting to his new school and her professionalism as a Mixed Martial Arts fighter.

The Watchers

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

The apple hasn't fallen far from the tree. M Night Shyamalan's daughter Ishana makes her directorial debut in The Watchers, a horror fantasy about a young woman stranded in a strange Ireland forest watched by mysterious creatures along with three others.

Say Nothing

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Based on Patrick Radden Keefe's book Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, the mini-series unravels against the backdrop of the intense conflict plaguing Northern Ireland from 1968 to 1998, collectively known as The Troubles.

Beyond Goodbye

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

A grieving young woman finds herself drawn to a stranger and recipient of her deceased fiancé's heart and memories in this syrupy Japanese series whose premise reminds us of Salman Khan-Bhumika Chawla-Preity Zinta's Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha.

Maa Nanna Superhero

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A son's hero worship of his foster father is disputed when he comes across his biological dad in the Sudheer Babu-Sayaji Shinde-Sai Chand melodrama.

Bad Sisters Season 2

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Just when you thought the Garvey sisters had gotten away with their revenge, a second season drops in to challenge that notion.

Oxygen

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Rahat Shah Kazmi's Oxygen looks into a district collector's moral journey as he slips into his role against the forests of Jammu and Kashmir.