Enjoy Magic On OTT This Week

Superheroes, snowmen, freedom fighters, Sukanya Verma lists everything the OTT channels have to offer this week.
The Magic of Shiri
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi
Set in 1996, a housewife in Delhi pursues her dream to become a magician and fights all odds after her husband faces setbacks in their family business and abandons her to raise their kids alone.
Deadpool & Wolverine
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up to banter and batter the bad guys in a bid to save the multiverse with their trademark zeal and zingers.
Freedom at Midnight
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
Nikkhil Advani's OTT series adaptation of Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' book of the same name deep dives into India's struggle for independence as well as the events leading to Partition. Here's why you must watch it.
Hot Frosty
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
It's that time of the year again when Netflix fills its platform with Christmas cheer. Hot Frosty's romantic comedy captures a young widow rediscovering love in a snowman she magically brings to life by wrapping her scarf around him.
Cross
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
The star detective of James Patterson's novel series -- Alex Cross -- uses his razor-sharp mind to fight dangerous criminals in Amazon Prime's eight-part new show.
Paithani
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Marathi (with subtitles)
An emotional mother-daughter story about a celebrated weaver of paithani saris and her child's wish to give her the same.
The Mother of Penguins
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Polish (with subtitles)
A Polish series chronicling a woman's struggle as she juggles between her seven-year-old son adapting to his new school and her professionalism as a Mixed Martial Arts fighter.
The Watchers
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
The apple hasn't fallen far from the tree. M Night Shyamalan's daughter Ishana makes her directorial debut in The Watchers, a horror fantasy about a young woman stranded in a strange Ireland forest watched by mysterious creatures along with three others.
Say Nothing
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Based on Patrick Radden Keefe's book Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, the mini-series unravels against the backdrop of the intense conflict plaguing Northern Ireland from 1968 to 1998, collectively known as The Troubles.
Beyond Goodbye
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)
A grieving young woman finds herself drawn to a stranger and recipient of her deceased fiancé's heart and memories in this syrupy Japanese series whose premise reminds us of Salman Khan-Bhumika Chawla-Preity Zinta's Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha.
Maa Nanna Superhero
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A son's hero worship of his foster father is disputed when he comes across his biological dad in the Sudheer Babu-Sayaji Shinde-Sai Chand melodrama.
Bad Sisters Season 2
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Just when you thought the Garvey sisters had gotten away with their revenge, a second season drops in to challenge that notion.
Oxygen
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Rahat Shah Kazmi's Oxygen looks into a district collector's moral journey as he slips into his role against the forests of Jammu and Kashmir.