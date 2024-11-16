News
Is Shanaya Getting Married?

Is Shanaya Getting Married?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 16, 2024 12:39 IST
Triptii sees red... Palak in the Maldives... Sophie travels by train...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Is Shanaya Kapoor tries out a bridal look test for a real life celebration?

Nah, she's just giving us a sneak peek into some bridal beauty secrets.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Triptii Dimri paints the town red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu gets creative with her sari style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari holidays in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachi Desai/Instagram

Prachi Desai shares a throwback picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry performs in Surat and writes, 'How I looked at 7 pm last night versus 7 am this morning...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

'A lot can happen in 12 hrs. Took a train after 16 years and it was actually pretty damn cool!!' Sophie adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman gives us some 'simple instructions for an excellent weekend'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

1. Go to your nearest dosa joint
2. block any photo attempts
3. eat your weight in dosa, podi, ghee, idli
4. take a nap

'My establishment of choice is Dakshinayan in Juhu of course. I need a weekly fix! What's your favourite brunch spot that won't break the bank?' asks Zeenat Aman.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

