Is Shanaya Getting Married?

Triptii sees red... Palak in the Maldives... Sophie travels by train...
Is Shanaya Kapoor tries out a bridal look test for a real life celebration?
Nah, she's just giving us a sneak peek into some bridal beauty secrets.
Triptii Dimri paints the town red.
Tabu gets creative with her sari style.
Palak Tiwari holidays in the Maldives.
Prachi Desai shares a throwback picture.
Sophie Choudry performs in Surat and writes, 'How I looked at 7 pm last night versus 7 am this morning...'
'A lot can happen in 12 hrs. Took a train after 16 years and it was actually pretty damn cool!!' Sophie adds.
Zeenat Aman gives us some 'simple instructions for an excellent weekend'.
1. Go to your nearest dosa joint
2. block any photo attempts
3. eat your weight in dosa, podi, ghee, idli
4. take a nap
'My establishment of choice is Dakshinayan in Juhu of course. I need a weekly fix! What's your favourite brunch spot that won't break the bank?' asks Zeenat Aman.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com