Guess Where Sidharth is

Guess Where Sidharth is

By Rediff Movies
April 25, 2022 13:19 IST
Varun has a working birthday... Hrithik prepares for Vikram Vedha... Arjun shoots with Bhumi...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: What's Sidharth Malhotra doing in Istanbul?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan, who turned 35 on April 24, writes, 'It ain't my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan spends his day preparing for Vikram Vedha by keeping 'calm over chaos'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor shoots for The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar in Manali.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar enjoy a 'Sunny Saturday'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon's children Rasha and Ranbir give her a surprise: 'Sunday celebratory lunches be like this thank you @rashathadani for this beautiful surprise!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda, lost in thought.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rohit Shetty welcomes Shilpa Shetty to his Web series India Police Force: 'WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases and YES! Flying Cars... INDIAN POLICE FORCE.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ram Charan: 'Truly an honour to be a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to pay tribute to the real heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom #75yearsofIndependence #IndianArmy.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Did you know Manisha Koirala can play basketball?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Deol begins her day early with husband Bharat Takhtani.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Sunday isn't rest day It's flex day,' says Akhil Akkineni.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
'I can't survive without acting'

'I can't survive without acting'

Tara Looks STUNNING!

Tara Looks STUNNING!

