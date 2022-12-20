Guess Where Manushi Is?

Just where do stars like to travel? Let's take a look.

Manushi Chhillar enjoys the night life in Dubai.

Kanika Kapoor is in Dubai too, doing what everyone loves best: Shopping!

Raashii Khanna attends an event in Visakhapatnam and writes, 'Just checking in to ask if you are ok? Also, pictures from today, in Vizag. Sending you all some love.'

Dia Mirza, who just returned from Goa, wants to go back!

NTR Jr steals a moment with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi in Miami.

Amyra Dastur is holidaying in the Maldives: 'Tan skin, Salty hair, Flip flops & Ocean air.'

It's always sad when a vacation comes to an end, feels Rasika Dugal, as she bids goodbye to Vietnam.

Sanjay Dutt enjoys the Jhalana Leopard Safari with his close friend and film distributor Raj Bansal: 'With my brother & family Raj Bansal who took me to the beautiful Jhalana for leopard sightings. Thank you for always being there for me and for this beautiful experience.'

Vivek Oberoi and his father Suresh Oberoi met up the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Vivek writes, 'Kindness makes people beautiful. Had the honour of meeting the ever so warm; former Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal who’s popularly known as Prachanda. Thank you sir for having us and giving us so much respect, warmth and love.'

Madhur Bhandarkar shares a picture from Salasar, Rajasthan, and writes, 'Great darshan at #SalasarBalaji temple also visited the famous @ravi.salasar123 Shri Balaji Goshala Santana.'