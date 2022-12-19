News
Avatar Earns Huge Rs 128 Crore

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
December 19, 2022 15:05 IST
Christmas has come early for the distribution and exhibition circles in India.

The Hollywood release Avatar: The Way of Water has kick-started the celebrations. While the global weekend collection figures are still awaited, in India, there is a lot to cheer about, as the film has started on a very positive note.

It has accumulated a huge Rs 128 crore* (Rs 1.29 billion) at the box office.

No Bollywood release nor any holdover release from last week were pitted against James Cameron's sci-fi action drama.

 

Avatar: The Way of Water started on an impressive note with Rs 41 crore (Rs 410 million) coming on Friday.

After such a huge start on Friday, one could have expected a drop on Saturday, but the collections saw an upswing. This also had to do with massive advance bookings.

Result? A weekend which is next only to Avengers: End Game (Rs 157.20 crore/Rs 1.572 billion).

From here, the film will go on to have a blockbuster first week though it would face competition from Rohit Shetty's Cirkus this Friday.

The Ranveer Singh starrer is a film made for family audiences and would warrant a well spread out release.

Still, Avatar: The Way of Water can expect a record second Sunday too.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

JOGINDER TUTEJA
