Messi's Birthday Gift To Mahie Gill!

Not everybody could witness Messi's magic and that fabulous final match live in Doha.

But Bollywood celebrities, like the rest of us, cheered from their homes and wore the colours of Argentina and France.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahie Gill/Instagram

Mahie Gill, who turns 47 on December 19, gives herself a unique birthday gift: 'What a game...Historic..Pure magic.. So happy for u Messi.. What a birthday gift i got today.. @leomessi'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is thrilled as Messi lifts the trophy and she writes, 'G.O.A.T for a reason!! @leomessi Whatttaaaa Final that was!! Hats off Kylian Mbappe!! @k.mbappe Vamos Argentina!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy celebrates Argentina's victory with husband Suraj Nambiar, Omkar Kapoor and Jia Mustafa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Not everyone is a Messi fan!

Sophie Choudry is a France supporter: 'Congrats #arg and #messi but my love and respect for my fave team #fra and #mbappe has gone ten times higher. They have won everyone’s heart! They fought and how!!! Took the match away from Arg twice but it was not to be!!

'What a final. Perhaps the greatest ever!! Absolutely epic. And Mbappe a hattrick plus the penalty in the shootout!!!!! Incredible!!!

'Ps: I’ve been a France supporter since 1998 and mbappe fan since 2018 just fyi.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor, who watched the semi-final FIFA match where Argentina defeated Croatia, comes home to watch the finals and gifts himself a miniature trophy!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza watches the match with her friends, Shaurya Srivastava and Gulaam Gouse Deewani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth/Instagram

Siddharth can't stop raving about the match too: 'What a night! 3 generations of my family under one roof. A night none of us specially the children will ever forget.

'The beautiful game for a reason. Football magic'

'P.S - the Federer of Football has completed his run. Bravo Messi. VAMOS!!'