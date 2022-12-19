Messi's Birthday Gift To Mahie Gill!

Not everybody could witness Messi's magic and that fabulous final match live in Doha.
But Bollywood celebrities, like the rest of us, cheered from their homes and wore the colours of Argentina and France.
Mahie Gill, who turns 47 on December 19, gives herself a unique birthday gift: 'What a game...Historic..Pure magic.. So happy for u Messi.. What a birthday gift i got today.. @leomessi'
Keerthy Suresh is thrilled as Messi lifts the trophy and she writes, 'G.O.A.T for a reason!! @leomessi Whatttaaaa Final that was!! Hats off Kylian Mbappe!! @k.mbappe Vamos Argentina!!'
Mouni Roy celebrates Argentina's victory with husband Suraj Nambiar, Omkar Kapoor and Jia Mustafa.
Not everyone is a Messi fan!
Sophie Choudry is a France supporter: 'Congrats #arg and #messi but my love and respect for my fave team #fra and #mbappe has gone ten times higher. They have won everyone’s heart! They fought and how!!! Took the match away from Arg twice but it was not to be!!
'What a final. Perhaps the greatest ever!! Absolutely epic. And Mbappe a hattrick plus the penalty in the shootout!!!!! Incredible!!!
'Ps: I’ve been a France supporter since 1998 and mbappe fan since 2018 just fyi.'
Sanjay Kapoor, who watched the semi-final FIFA match where Argentina defeated Croatia, comes home to watch the finals and gifts himself a miniature trophy!
Krystle D'Souza watches the match with her friends, Shaurya Srivastava and Gulaam Gouse Deewani.
Siddharth can't stop raving about the match too: 'What a night! 3 generations of my family under one roof. A night none of us specially the children will ever forget.
'The beautiful game for a reason. Football magic'
'P.S - the Federer of Football has completed his run. Bravo Messi. VAMOS!!'