Guess Rakul's Favourite Colour?

Nushrratt sees red... Disha's in the mood for Mexico...Aahana knows how to be powerful...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'No guesses for colour of the week,' Rakul Singh tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a throwback moment from IIFA.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is ready for some #MeTime.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani shares an update from Mexico.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F makes the blues go away.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'I believe all women are pretty without make up! But with the right make up can be pretty powerful,' says Aahana Kumra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha goes on vacation with husband Zaheer Iqbal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who is busy with the shoot of Citadel season 2, takes a quick break with daughter Malti Marie and writes, 'In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work ,who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor.

'Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+ .. this is my magical team of Citadel S2. (Some missing) From hair, make up, wardrobe, management transport, assistants, child care, I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season ) if it wasn't for you all propping me up. So thank you again! And let's finish filming this season with a BANG‼️'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan holidays in the Maldives.

