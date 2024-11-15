Guess Rakul's Favourite Colour?

Nushrratt sees red... Disha's in the mood for Mexico...Aahana knows how to be powerful...
'No guesses for colour of the week,' Rakul Singh tells us.
Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a throwback moment from IIFA.
Ananya Panday is ready for some #MeTime.
Disha Patani shares an update from Mexico.
Alaya F makes the blues go away.
'I believe all women are pretty without make up! But with the right make up can be pretty powerful,' says Aahana Kumra.
Sonakshi Sinha goes on vacation with husband Zaheer Iqbal.
Priyanka Chopra, who is busy with the shoot of Citadel season 2, takes a quick break with daughter Malti Marie and writes, 'In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work ,who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor.
'Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+ .. this is my magical team of Citadel S2. (Some missing) From hair, make up, wardrobe, management transport, assistants, child care, I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season ) if it wasn't for you all propping me up. So thank you again! And let's finish filming this season with a BANG‼️'
Hina Khan holidays in the Maldives.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com