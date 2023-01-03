News
GREAT Entertainment COMING UP in January

GREAT Entertainment COMING UP in January

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
January 03, 2023 15:24 IST
What entertainment is in store for us this January? Joginder Tuteja lists the movies and Web series coming up.

 

Taaza Khabar
Release date: January 6
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

What happens when a poor sanitation worker gets magical powers? Well, it leads to a thrilling ride in the Web series Taaza Khabar.

Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shilpa Shukla and J D Chakravarthi get together in a show everyone will be rooting for.

 

Uunchai
Release date: January 6
Where to watch: ZEE5

Sooraj Barjatya'sUunchai did well in theatres, completing a run of 50 days.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika, and, of course, Danny Dennzongpa, Uunchai may find better traction on OTT screens due to its family appeal.

 

Kuttey
Release date: January 13
Where to watch: Theatres

Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey promises to be an interesting gangster drama aimed at the urban audience.

Kuttey has an interesting ensemble cast: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra among others.

 

Mission Majnu
Release date: January 20
Where to watch: Netflix

Sidharth Malhotra plays a spy on a dangerous mission, with Rashmika Mandanna by his side.

 

Fauda Season 4
Release date: January 20
Where to watch: Netflix

One of the most exciting thrillers on OTT, Fauda -- based on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict -- has seen three hit seasons already.

 

Pathaan
Release date: January 25
Where to watch: Theatres

Pathaan brings back Yash Raj Films' spy universe (which we saw in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Vishal-Shekhar's music is already a chartbuster, which will help the film take an excellent opening.

 

Gandhi Godse: Ek Yuddh
Release date: January 26
Where to watch: Theatres

In Rajkumar Santoshi's Gandhi Godse - Ek Yuddh, Gandhi and Godse -- the man who murdered him -- get into a battle of ideologies in an alternate universe.

Deepak Antani plays the Mahatma while Chinmay Mandelkar (The Kashmir Files) plays Nathuram Godse.

The film arrives on Republic Day, four days before the Mahatma's 75th death anniversary on January 30.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
