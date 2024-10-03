News
Home  » Movies » Govinda Update: 'Papa Is Getting Better'

Govinda Update: 'Papa Is Getting Better'

Source: ANI
October 03, 2024 12:57 IST
IMAGE: Govinda with daughter Tina Ahuja. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Ahuja/Instagram

Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja visited the Criticare Hospital in Juhu, north west Mumbai, to check on her father, who sustained a bullet injury on the leg from his revolver.

After exiting the hospital, she spoke with the media and shared Govinda's health update.

"Papa is getting better. God has been really kind. Please keep him in your prayers and blessings. Everything is fine. He has come back from ICU to the normal award. Everything is good. Now he is healthy and happy," she said.

Govinda's niece Arti Singh with her husband Dipak Chauhan also visited the hospital to meet her mama.

Earlier in the day, Govinda's wife Sunita spoke with the media and expressed her gratitude towards well-wishers for their support and reassured everyone that Govinda is recuperating well.

"He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged the day after tomorrow. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered. He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him. I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine," she said.

 

The incident took place around 4:45 am on October 1, when Govinda's licenced revolver was accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to the Mumbai police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

"Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licenced revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg," Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha told ANI over the phone.

"The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in hospital."

Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers.

After learning about the incident, David Dhawan and Shatrughan Sinha visited the hospital to inquire about Govinda's health.

