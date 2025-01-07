HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Golden Globes: 'We Didn't Win Anything But...'

Source: ANI
January 07, 2025 12:49 IST

IMAGE: Payal Kapadia at the 82nd Golden Globes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Despite not securing a win at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, All We Imagine As Light Director Payal Kapadia expressed gratitude for the experience and the memories.

Her film had been nominated in two prestigious categories, Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category and the Best Director category.

Payal shared a picture from the awards night with the film's producers, Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff and Ranabir Das, and captioned it: 'We didn't win anything but had soooo much fun.'

Kapadia also thanked the team behind her Golden Globes look, designer Payal Khandwala and stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik.

'And a special thank you to @payalkhandwala for this amazing outfit... and @styledbyindrakshi for being the kindest, smartest stylist who helped me feel so confident,' Payal wrote.

Kapadia's ensemble for the prestigious night was a handwoven jumpsuit made from lightweight matte silk.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Kapadia/ Instagram

French musical Emilia Perez won the award in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category while The Brutalist's Brady Corbet took home the Best Director award.

All We Imagine As Light, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, has been getting beautiful reviews in India and worldwide.

