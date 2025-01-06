Golden Globes 2025: Top 10 Moments

It's that time of the year again when Hollywood's biggest party rolls out red carpet glamour and raises a toast to the stars of silver screen and small.

As expected, the 82nd annual Golden Globes awards ceremony in the swanky Beverly Hills neighbourhood, hosted by stand-up comedian and roast queen Nikki Glaser was a super glitzy, star-studded affair.

Where the most-nominated Emilia Pérez emerged the night's big winner alongside The Brutalist, the likes of Shogun, Hacks and Baby Reindeer reserved their place in best of television.

Although India's hopes to nab the big one went unrealised, it was heartening to see filmmaker Payal Kapadia and her globally acclaimed creation All We Imagine As Light, among the nominees for Best Non-English Film and Best Director.

Aside from that disappointment, the Golden Globes remain a ho-hum affair livened up by occasional display of wit and wildness.

Throwing shades on soon-to-take over US Presidency Donald Trump, Glenn Close dropping a F-bomb, awkwardly camera angles of presenters, tearful speeches by Zoe Saldana and Adrien Brody, Griselda nominee Sofía Vergara playfully heckling Jodie Foster after the latter took home fifth Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series in True Detective: Night Country, the long-drawn ceremony served some moments too few and far between.

Sukanya Verma lists the show's big highlights.

1. Ozempic's biggest night

Photograph: Kind courtesy Golden Globes/Instagram

Hands down, Nikki Glaser's hilarious opening monologue was the highpoint of the event before it slowly slipped into monotony.

Dubbing the Globes 'Ozempic's biggest night' Glazer unsparing humour had a field day at the expense of Ben Affleck's orgasms, Timothée Chalamet's eyelash of a moustache, Nicole Kidman's guitar-strumming husband and wicked Pope jokes.

Book her for 2026 already? You bet.

2. More Power to Demi Moore

Photograph: Kind courtesy Golden Globes/Instagram

A visibly elated, emotional Demi Moore scored the speech of the evening as she tightly held to her Best Actress trophy for The Substance and called out the ones dismissing her as a 'popcorn actress.'

'I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.' And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong.'

Hear, hear.

3. And the Golden Antler goes to…

Photograph: Kind courtesy Golden Globes/Instagram

Canada-born actors and stars of the upcoming TV series The Studio, Catherine O Hara and Seth Rogen, took a minute out from presenting to raunchily riffraff about their phony award-winning work across adult movies back home.

'You see, in Canada, we don't have America's puritanical roots. So pornographic films are as lauded as much as non-pornographic films.'

Description doesn't do them justice. It's all in the camaraderie.

4. Cheers Culkin!

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Golden Globe winner for A Real Pain, Kieran Culkin shared some tipsy tales as he took the mic and confessed, 'My wife and I did a shot of tequila with (TV Host) Mario Lopez. Definitely feeling that. The whole speech is gone.'

Premature celebration aside, Culkin's high spirits were evident as he hobnobbed with Hollywood glitterati al through the evening.

5. From furious to fine

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vin Diesel/ Instagram

Two words from presenter Vin Diesel to his The Fate of the Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson in the crowd was a droll enough indication of the end of a famous feud between Hollywood's brawniest duo.

The truce was followed by Diesel's almost booboo moment when he said 'And the 'Oh (Oscar)' in place of Golden Globes.

6. Nothing brutal about this

IMAGE: Brady Corbet with his wife and Norwegian director Mona Fastvold and their daughter Adelaide James Fastvold Corbet. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The Brutalist director Brady Corbet's award-acceptance speech had the room filled with awws when the filmmaker made way for the father and doted on his little daughter in his own sweet way and her emotional reaction to the same.

'My daughter Ada, who looks so stunning in that dress of hers tonight that I'm thinking that this fiasco I got us all into may have very well been worth it dress, tears.'

7. Joy and gratitude

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Shogun supporting actor Tadanobu Asano's beaming joy instead of a big speech and endless gratitude reiterated the power of spontaneously expressed pure pleasure.

Sometimes a joyfully conveyed 'I AM VERY HAPPY' is all there is to it.

8. Meme's the word!

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Awards and all are alright. But, pray, what broke the net?

Let's see -- a possible engagement ring on Zendaya's finger and a teeny glimpse of a T (Tom Holland) tattoo, Wicked star Ariana Grande channelling her inner Audrey Hepburn in a pastel Givenchy and a swooning social media over the ever so stylish, suave Andrew Garfield's slick reading glasses.

9. Trivia time

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Charming little boxes sharing little known information about its presenters made for a fun touch in the otherwise humdrum proceedings. Like did you know Demi Moore owns a serious collection of 2,000-something vintage dolls, one that enjoys a separate residence or Tim Burton's wedding gift to his Beetlejuice actor Catherine O'Hara was tickets to a private tour in Vatican or Colin Farrel was a line dancing instructor in an Ireland nightclub?

10. A bag full of eye candy called Glen Powell

Photograph: Kind courtesy Golden Globes/Instagram

Glen Powell is all the beauty Beverly Hilton needed and the hunky Twisters hero appeared more than happy to live up the limelight and host Nikki Glaser's fantasies to the hilt.