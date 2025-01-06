Golden Globes: All We Imagine As Light Loses

IMAGE: Payal Kapadia at the 82nd Golden Globes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Payal Kapadia's hugely acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light secured two major nominations at the 82nd Golden Globes for Best Director and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English language.

Unfortunately, she lost in both.

Jacques Audiard's Spanish musical Emilia Perez was declared the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language category.

The others in this category were Denmark's The Girl With The Needle, Brazil's I’m Still Here, Germany's The Seed of the Sacred Fig and Italy's Vermiglio.

Payal also lost her Best Director nomination to Brady Corbet's period drama, The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pierce.

She faced stiff competition in this category from Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), Edward Berger (Conclave) and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance).

Payal may have lost the Globes but the year still belongs to her, as she has taken her film from strength to strength worldwide.